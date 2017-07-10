Carlton’s young guns Angus Beattie and Tom Simpson help slay Grange

Carlton skipper Ali Evans has praised the performances of youngsters Angus Beattie and Tom Simpson after they helped their side to a CSL Eastern Premiership win over Mazars Grange.

Missing experienced players such as Fraser Watts, Omar Ahmad and Fraser Boyd, Carlton headed to Portgower Place om Saturday as underdogs. However, as he has done all summer, Evans backed his young players to go out and do a job and they delivered to deal a blow to Grange’s title hopes.

Angus Beattie scored 60 for Carlton. Pic: Ian Rutherford

Batting first in Stockbridge, Carlton lost Parker Neame early on and when Kyle Macpherson followed him back to the pavilion they were 38-2. Both fell to Kiwi James Tapper, who went on to complete a great spell, taking 2-16 from 10 overs.

Michael Herdman continued his impressive summer with 42, but when he fell to Neil McCallum and then Craig Marshall was out for 23, Carlton were in a bit of bother on 91-5.

Teenagers Beattie and Simpson, the wicketkeeper, then came together and built an impressive partnership of 84 runs.

When Beattie was out for 60 the score was on 175-6 while Simpson’s 39 helped haul the team’s total up to 214 all out from their 50 overs.

Nick Farrar took two late wickets for Grange, but they will have been disappointed to see their opponents getting over 200.

Grange’s reply got off to a terrible start, Harris Aslam, Ryan Flannigan, Farrar, captain Preston Mommsen and Bodie Hodges all out early to leave them 20-5.

The experienced McCallum and wicketkeeper Harris Carnegie set about the rebuilding job and their 105 run partnership gave their team a chance.

They both fell at that stage though for 48 and 52 respectively to the spin of Chayank Gosain and Arun Pillai.

Carlton could sense victory at that point and Beattie rounded off a perfect day with two wickets as Grange were all out for 154 to lose by 60 runs.

The triumph moved Carlton up to sixth in the table and Evans said: “I thought the young guys in our team played very well and showed what they are all about.

“Angus and Tom showed real composure when they were batting and that partnership kept us in the game and allowed us to get a decent total on the board.

“The guys then put Grange under pressure from the first ball when we were bowling and our fielding was also really good.

“We hope to kick on from this result against a quality side and I think Angus, Tom and the other younger guys will take confidence from this match and be keen for more regular first team cricket.”

There were also top flight wins for Heriot’s and Watsonians.

At Goldenacre, Heriot’s batted first against Tayside Group Forfarshire and made 187 all out. Key to that effort was 72 from all-rounder Mark Watt, while Peter Ross made 29.

Adrian Neill then put in his best performance of the season with the ball, taking four wickets to lead the way as Forfarshire were 172 all out.

At Myreside, Brendan O’Connell took 4-38 and Tom Cullen took three scalps as Aberdeenshire were 155 all out.

George Munsey then made 57 not out as Watsonians won by seven wickets.

SMRH lost out to leaders Arbroath by 10 wickets at Inverleith, the hosts scoring just 80 all out batting first.

Sam Flett scored 63 not out as RH Corstorphine stayed out in front in the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship with a five-wicket victory over Carlton II.

Flett’s runs helped them reach their victory target of 183 in the 35th over.