Cricket: Carlton and Grange kick off Masterton Trophy

The revamped Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy Twenty20 cricket competition starts this evening.

In League One Carlton host Edinburgh University, while holders Mazars Grange welcome Musselburgh to Portgower Place.

Given that both Carlton and Grange are in the CSL Eastern Premiership they will start as strong favourites in their respective ties

Carlton will be keen to get a first victory of 2017 under their belts having lost in the league to Glenrothes at the weekend, while Grange open the batting with youngsters Scott Blain and Harris Aslam.

Edinburgh University are somewhat of an unknown quantity, while Musselburgh began their East One season on Saturday with a two wicket away win at Linlithgow.

The Masterton continues on Thursday when League Two begins with Watsonians against Edinburgh Accies and Marchmont at Goldenacre to take on Heriot’s.

All matches in the competition start at 6pm or as soon after as they can.