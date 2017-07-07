Cup success is now on agenda for Carlton’s Michael Herdman

Michael Herdman has been the star man for Carlton this season and this weekend he is aiming to help them secure a league win over Mazars Grange and defeat Drumpellier in the Citylets Scottish Cup last four.

The 25-year-old Australian became the first man in the CSL Eastern Premiership to reach 500 runs this summer last weekend, while he has also taken 15 wickets in that competition to date.

Reigning champions Carlton currently sit seventh and face a real battle to retain the title, but they will still have a big say in where the trophy does end up.

Tomorrow they travel to Portgower Place to take on second-placed Grange and they are just one outing away from reaching the Cup final, hosting shock troops Drumpellier at Grange Loan on Sunday.

“I was at the club as a 20-year-old back in 2012 and loved my time in Edinburgh. Since then I have kept in touch with people at Carlton and when the opportunity came to return this year I jumped at it,” Herdman said.

“The team has changed a lot since I was last here and with a number of senior players moving on after last year’s league triumph I knew there would be a lot of youngsters in the first XI.

“To be aged 25 and one of the senior players in the side is a bit scary, but that is the way cricket is going these days. The young guy are learning all of the time and although the league hasn’t gone as we might have hoped we still know that on our day we can compete with anyone.

“To be in the cup semi-final is really exciting and after Drumpellier defeated Grange in the last eight last week we will certainly not be taking them lightly and we are desperate to make it to the final.”

Grange won at Heriot’s last week in the league, but will have been very disappointed with their Cup exit at Drumpellier.

As a result they will be fired up for tomorrow’s home clash with Carlton, while Heriot’s and Watsonians have big weekends.

Tomorrow the Goldenacre men host Tayside Group Forfarshire in the league, with Watsonians welcoming Aberdeenshire to Myreside.

The two side then meet in the Cup semi-final at Goldenacre on Sunday.

Tomorrow, SMRH host leaders Arbroath in the top flight, while Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship leaders RH Corstorphine are away to Carlton II.