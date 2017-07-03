Duo make mark to maintain Grange title push

Neil McCallum took six wickets and Nick Farrar returned to CSL Eastern Premiership duties with a bang to help title-chasing Mazars Grange get back to winning ways on Saturday.

McCallum is usually known for his batting, but often chips in with key wickets and he was on top form with the ball in the four-wicket victory over Heriot’s.

Farrar, the 22-year-old, was Grange’s top runs scorer in the top flight in 2016 with 372 runs, but was unavailable during the first half of this summer.

However, he returned to the line-up with 69 opening the batting as they bounced back from the loss to Glenrothes the previous weekend.

Second-placed Grange also had skipper Preston Mommsen and opening bowler James Tapper back in the ranks after injury.

Heriot’s, third before the start of play, batted first at Goldenacre and got off to a poor start when they lost opener Steve Knox for just one to Kiwi Tapper.

Hayes van der Berg then fell for 11 before James Hearn and Mark Watt put together a 46-run partnership for Heriot’s.

Hearn then fell for a well-made 50 to Tapper, caught by Farrar, before the McCallum show started.

The former Scotland man, 39, firstly had Peter Ross caught for 12 by Tom Foulds and then took the scalps of Richard Cummine, Ryan Brown, Keith Morton, Sean Hinmers and Adrian Neill.

All of that meant that Heriot’s were 178 all out, McCallum finishing with the figures of 6-31.

In reply, Farrar and Harris Aslam put together an opening partnership of 69 before the latter fell to Ryan Brown for 20.

Mommsen then had to retire hurt on 34, but Farrar made it to his half-century and, when he was out to van der Berg, the visitors were in control of this one at 125-2.

Grange did wobble a bit, but 15 not out from Foulds saw them home with nearly nine overs remaining.

Watsonians are up to fourth after a comfortable win over SMRH at Myreside.

In the match where 300-7 played 89 all out, Mike Carson continued his amazing run of form with the bat.

The Watsonians man hit 126, meaning that in his last four innings in 50 over matches he has scored 116 (for the second XI), 167, 96 not out and 126.

That is 505 runs and his skipper Ewan Chalmers paid tribute, saying: “Mike is in brilliant form at the minute and he is hitting the ball so well.

“To have scored three hundreds and 96 not out in four innings is something special and the runs against SMRH set us up for a solid victory.”

SMRH stay ninth while Carlton are seventh after a nail-biting tie with Glenrothes at Grange Loan.

In a match reduced to 38 overs a side, the Fifers batted first and made 159-9.

Michael Herdman now has 15 league wickets for Carlton after 3-35 while Chayank Gosain also took three scalps. Herdman then made 42 to reach 500 league runs for 2017 and Parker Neame’s 38 looked to have them on the way to a win.

However, wickets began to fall and heading into the last over they needed four runs to win.

Only three runs were managed off the bowling of Aamir Shahzad, though, and Carlton finished on 159-9 as the match was tied.

Arbroath defeated Falkland to remain top.

Calum Clarkson took three wickets to help guide Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship leaders RH Corstorphine to another victory.

A solid bowling effort at East Barnton Avenue saw Stuart&Stuart Penicuik post 118-9 and then 43 from Arnie Sathiy saw the home side home by seven wickets.