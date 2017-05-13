Dylan Budge called up for full Scotland squad

Dylan Budge, the Mazars Grange man who has had a flying start to the cricket season, has been called up to the full Scotland squad for the first time.

The 21-year-old, originally from Bradford, joined the Portgower Place side at the start of the year and since then has hit runs for fun in the CSL Eastern Premiership and the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy and also for the Eastern Knights.

As a result Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn has included him in a 13-man party for the two 50 over matches with Sri Lanka on May 21 and 23 in Kent.

Heriot’s spinner Mark Watt is also in the squad along with Carlton’s Ali Evans and Watsonians’ George Munsey.

Chris Sole, the Grange man currently at Hampshire, is included too.

Clydesdale’s Con de Lange captains the side with Kyle Coetzer unavailable and there is a call-up for uncapped Sussex bowler Stuart Whittingham.