Dylan on song again after move north with Mazars Grange

Mazars Grange new boy Dylan Budge has had a great start to life north of the Border – and now he is looking forward to taking on Carlton tomorrow.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Bradford but has played age-grade and ‘A’ team cricket for Scotland, moved to Edinburgh in January.

And last Saturday he scored 52 not out to guide Grange to an opening-day CSL Eastern Premiership win over Heriot’s before backing that up with two good showings for the Eastern Knights in the Pro Series on Sunday and Monday. Tomorrow, he will be in the side that travels across Edinburgh to take on old rivals Carlton on league duty and he said: “It has been a good week for me personally, but even better was that Grange and the Eastern Knights managed to get three wins from three and hopefully we can kick on from here.

“Having missed most of last season due to a hip operation, I took the decision to relocate up here and I am really glad I did.

“I knew John Blain [Grange and Eastern Knights coach] from my time in Yorkshire age-grade cricket so I was happy to join Grange and the guys have all made me feel very welcome.

“Last Saturday, Heriot’s batted pretty well against us, but the young openers Scott Blain and Harris Aslam did really well to get our run chase off to a good start.

“I was then lucky enough to bat alongside Neil McCallum, who has so much experience, and we managed to reach the finishing line.

“We know that Carlton are a good side and it should be a good match this weekend.”

Reigning champions Carlton lost out last week to Glenrothes, but will be pleased to be back at Grange Loan and they have skipper Ali Evans and experienced batsman Fraser Watts returning.

Former Ireland cap Rory McCann is also set to be in their XI along with new arrival Grant Keddle, who is a left-arm seamer.

Watsonians, Heriot’s and SMRH are all on the road.

The former are at Aberdeenshire while Heriots, who have James Hearn coming in for Sean Weeraratna, travel to Tayside Motors Forfarshire. SMRH are at Lochlands to face Arbroath.

In the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship, RH Corstorphine host Carlton II while Mazars Grange II welcome Freuchie to Stockbridge.