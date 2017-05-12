Fraser Boyd stars for Carlton in Masterton triumph

Fraser Boyd scored a vital half-century to help guide Carlton to a Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy League One win over Edinburgh this week.

The last time the Grange Loan men travelled to Campbell Park they had lost in the same competition – and this match on Thursday night was a tight affair too.

Batting first, Carlton reached 71-4 from the first ten overs and looked well placed to kick on.

However, they soon lost key man Fraser Watts for eight and the runs slowed up.

Boyd held things together, reaching his 50 in the 17th over and finishing with 56 as they made 140-8.

In their reply Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship side Edinburgh gave the chase a really good go, but just fell short.

They ended up on 131-9 as Carlton got home by nine runs.

There were more comfortable evenings for SMRH and Mazars Grange in League One.

Musselburgh batted first in East Lothian and made 95 all out. SMRH then knocked off the runs required to win by nine wickets.

At Portgower Place, Grange made 193-4 batting first against Edinburgh University, Dylan Budge and Tom Foulds with half centuries.

The students were then all out for 45.