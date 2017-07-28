George Munsey is key man as Watsonians bid for T20 title

Watsonians will look to follow in the footsteps of Mazars Grange and bring the national Twenty20 trophy back to the Capital on Sunday.

Each year the four winners of regional competitions in the East, West, Caledonia, and Borders come together at Poloc’s Shawholm ground for the Murgitroyd T20 national finals day.

In 2016 Grange defeated East Kilbride and Aberdeenshire on their way to victory and this Sunday Watsonians take on Dumfries in the first semi-final at 11am with Clydesdale playing Forfarshire at 1.45pm.

The winners will then play in the final around 4.30pm.

The Myreside men head west with a spring in their step after their recent Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy final win over Heriot’s.

And they will have hard hitting batsman George Munsey in their ranks looking to plunder the ball to all parts as is his preference is in the shorter form of the game.

The 24-year-old Scotland cap played one of the best local innings ever seen in that victory over Heriot’s at Grange Loan.

He made 118 off just 51 balls, hitting eight fours and 11 sixes.

The highlight of the knock was when 32 came off six balls by spinner Ryan Brown, including two fours and four sixes.

Watsonians captain Ewan Chalmers said: “George is obviously a big player for us, but others have stepped up in T20 games this season and we will be looking for that again from them on Sunday.

“We are looking forward to competing for some more silverware.”