Grange refocus after ‘frustrating’ cup loss to Carlton

Mazars Grange may have lost to Carlton last week, but heads have not gone down and their CSL Eastern Premiership title bid is still alive and kicking ahead of tomorrow’s round of fixtures.

That is the view of Nick Farrar, the 22-year-old all-rounder who has returned to the team in recent weeks having finished studying at Loughborough University.

The home defeat to Carlton left the Portgower Place men second behind Arbroath, Grange having tied one and lost two so far and the latter having lost just once.

However, there are still seven fixtures remaining and the two teams have to play each other on August 12, so there is plenty twists and turns to come.

Farrar, who was Grange’s top runs scorer in 2016, said ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Tayside Group Forfarshire: “We were all frustrated by the loss to Carlton.

“We felt that we bowled pretty well and had the batting to reach the target that we were set, but we lost early wickets in a batch and it is always going to be difficult to come back from that.

“You can’t get down after a loss in this league because there are a lot of good teams in this division and there is still a lot of cricket to be played.

“We know we have a good set of players and we cannot get hung up on hat Arbroath are doing, we have to concentrate on ourselves and get back to winning ways.

“Certainly there is still a great buzz in the camp and we are looking forward to the run in.”

Since returning to the Capital after finishing his product design degree, Farrar has contributed 70 runs and two wickets in two matches and will be a key player for Preston Mommsen’s men going forward.

Fresh from reaching the Citylets Scottish Cup final, Carlton head to Falkland on league duties.

Returning to the league XI are Fraser Watts, Omar Ahmad, Rory McCann and Fraser Boyd with the latter keeping wicket.

Youngsters Angus Beattie and Tom Simpson keep their slots after performing well last weekend while Watsonians and Heriot’s meet at Myreside.

SMRH still sit second bottom and could do with a return to form at home to Glenrothes.

Adam McHoul and Ralph Giraudeaux return to the team in place of Kyle McCallum and Adil Farooq.

Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship leaders RH Corstorphine are at home to Freuchie, with second placed Edinburgh hosting Gala.