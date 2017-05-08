Grange skipper Preston Mommsen hammers former club Carlton

Capital clubs Mazars Grange, Watsonians and Heriot’s all recorded impressive away-day victories at the weekend in the CSL Eastern Premiership.

Of the trio, Grange had the shortest journey across town to Carlton, but they returned to Stockbridge having made it two wins from two in the fledgling league campaign.

Watsonians bowled out Aberdeenshire for just 100 runs to make sure of a triumph at Mannofield while the bowling attack of Heriot’s kept their nerve to see them home by 26 runs at Tayside Group Forfarshire in Broughty Ferry.

It was not such a good Saturday for league new boys SMRH who lost out by seven wickets at Arbroath.

Grange lost Ryan Flanningan early on batting first at Grange Loan, against the reigning champions. However, Harris Aslam continued where he had left off the previous week - at one point hitting two sixes in successive balls – to come together in a partnership of 128 runs with his skipper Preston Mommsen. When Aslam was out for 46, top edging a catch to Rory McCann off the bowling of Chayank Gosain, Grange were well set on 133-2 and Mommsen was in top form.

The ex-Scotland skipper then put on 157 for the third wicket with Neil McCallum (73) as the visitors went about setting Carlton a tough victory target.

In the end, Mommsen, who is a former Carlton player, made 156 not out as Grange posted 310-4.

Carlton knew they needed to get off to a good start in reply, but they lost the experienced Fraser Watts for one early on caught behind off the bowling of Gordon Goudie.

Michael Herdman and McCann did put on an 87-run partnership for the third wicket, the former going on to make 94 and the latter 47. However, Carlton were always behind the run rate and Aslam ended up leading the way with four wickets as the home side made 226 all out to lose by 84 runs.

Watsonians were missing three players from the opening day win at SMRH, but it did not show as others stepped up to the mark to help them win comfortably at Aberdeenshire.

Lewis Dingle impressed on debut with two wickets while George Munsey, Andy McKay and Olly Brown all chipped in.

Scotland man Munsey then made 41 not out and Mike Carson 36 as the visitors got home by seven wickets.

Watsonians captain Ewan Chalmers said: “With a few players missing we knew it would be tough up at Aberdeenshire, but I must pay credit to the way the guys bowled, especially Lewis Dingle.

“They didn’t let Aberdeenshire settle and we put in a good showing to bowl out a side with some good players for such a low total.

“We have now won two games in the league and one in the Masterton in the first week of the summer and hopefully we can build from here.”

This coming Saturday, Watsonians are at Goldenacre to play Heriot’s and the latter played well at Forfarshire.

Batting first they posted 246 all out with Hayes van der Berg top scoring with 86 and Peter Ross supporting him well with 76.

Ryan Brown and Adrian Neill then took four wickets apiece to curtail the home side’s run chase. They finished on 220 all out to give Heriot’s their first league victory of 2017.

Greg Bissett dug in for 37 not out, but SMRH made just 102 all out batting first at Arbroath.

Skipper Ross McLean then led the hosts to victory with 44.

Majid Haq made a century for RH Corstorphine in the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship as they made it two wins from two. His 109 followed up by two wickets saw them defeat Carlton II by 46-runs. Lyle Hill made 101 not out to set Stuart&Stuart Penicuik up for a comfortable win over Dunnikier.

Edinburgh and Mazars Grange II also notched up wins against Marchmont and Freuchie respectively.