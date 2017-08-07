Grange swat aside SMRH to set up title showdown with leaders

Mazars Grange set themselves up for this coming weekend’s top-of-the-table CSL Eastern Premiership clash against leaders Arbroath with a comfortable victory over city rivals SMRH.

The Stockbridge men knew that they had to win this Capital derby on Saturday to keep the pressure on Arbroath and they did just that at Portgower Place, while the Angus club were frustrated by the weather after their match against Watsonians at Myreside started but was then called off.

Heriot’s defeated Carlton at Goldenacre to keep their slim title hopes alive and it should be an intriguing final three weeks of the regular season.

Coming off the back of a low scoring loss to Watsonians, Grange were in determined mood despite missing regular players Harris Aslam, Ryan Flannigan, Dylan Budge and Gordon Goudie.

The visitors, sitting in ninth place, won the toss and decided to bat and that looked like the wrong decision early on when James Tapper and John Blain took the wickets of Michael Miller and Shaylen Pillay.

That put them on 8-2 and without South African Pilay at the crease, it was always going to be an uphill battle.

Opening batsman Cariston Diedericks, skipper Greg Ruthven and Andrew Tetley were the only three SMRH batsmen to make it into double figures.

They made 12, 12 and 10 respectively, but they visiting batters really had no answer to a hungry home attack and in the end they were bowled all out for just 71.

Blain led the way with three wickets, while debutant James Dickinson and Avinash Yadav both took two and Tapper and Andrew Brock got in on the act.

Without regular openers Aslam and Flannigan, young Scott Blain and Jonny Brock, who has been playing well for the second XI, opened the batting for Grange.

Blain went early, caught behind for one off the bowling of Elliot Ruthven, but Brock made 20 not out and skipper Preston Mommsen made an unbeaten 38 as they got home by nine wickets with more than 30 overs remaining.

The result leaves Grange in a good place before Arbroath come to town, while SMRH may still need one more win to be 100 per cent sure of staying up.

Mommsen said: “I am very pleased with the win and, more importantly, the manner of the win.

“We were disappointed to lose the week before and it was good to get straight back on it into winning ways.

“We know that the Arbroath game is a big one now, but we are looking forward to it and will build-up to it this week in training. We are excited about it.”

Like Grange, third placed Heriot’s had lost out on the previous weekend to Glenrothes and they took on Carlton in a match reduced to 25-overs-per-side and batted first.

The hosts went on to make 117-9 with South African Hayes van der Berg top scoring with 37. Arun Pillai took three wickets for Carlton, as did skipper Ali Evans.

In reply, Rory McCann and young Tom Simpson made 24 and 23 respectively for Carlton, but 3-8 from Heriot’s bowler Mark Watt put the hosts in the driving seat.

In the end Carlton were 91 all out, Van der Berg also weighing in with two wickets.

Elsewhere, Falkland’s win over Aberdeenshire was their first in the league this summer.

Rain hit the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship card, but Stuart&Stuart Penicuik did manage to defeat Marchmont. Nik Kartas was the star at Kirkhill, taking three wickets and then scoring 49 with the bat for the Midlothian men.