Heriot’s and Watsonians contest Masterton Trophy final

Heriot’s and Watsonians are preparing to meet in the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy final this evening at Grange Loan (6pm).

Both of teams progressed from League Two in the group-stage format and then saw off Carlton and SMRH respectively in the semi-finals.

The clash will be the second of three times in six days that the teams will meet, Watsonians coming out on top in last Sunday’s Citylets Scottish Cup semi-final, while they will play in the CSL Eastern Premiership at Myreside tomorrow.

Heriot’s have Adrian Neill unavailable so the experienced Craig Mackellar comes into the side.

Their skipper Keith Morton said: “We are all looking forward to this one. There is always a buzz around a final and after last week’s Scottish Cup defeat we have been working hard to get things right.”

Watsonians hope to have Olly Brown available, while Andrew Chalmers is on holiday.

Ewan Chalmers, the captain who lifted the trophy two years ago, said: “We know Heriot’s will come at us hard, but we have built up momentum and want to keep that going.”

Heriot’s: Keith Morton (C), Steve Knox, James Hearn, Hayes van der Berg, Mark Watt, Peter Ross, Richard Cummine, Craig MacKellar, Sean Weeraratna, Sean Hinmers, Ryan Brown.

Watsonians: Ewan Chalmers (C), Brendan O’Connell, Mike Carson, George Munsey, Aman Bailwal, Andrew Fraser-Harris, Dewald Nel, Andy Hislop, Olly Brown, Andy McKay, Ally Sadler.