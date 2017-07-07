Heriot’s and Watsonians to meet in Masterton Trophy final

Heriot’s will meet Watsonians in this year’s Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy final after they both won their last four ties.

At Goldenacre, Heriot’s won the toss on Thursday night and decided to bat first. They lost an early wicket, but by the end of the fifth over Mark Watt and Hayes van der Berg had progressed the score to 38-1.

Scotland man Watt went on to make 57 and when he was out in the 15th over of the Twenty20 clash they were well placed on 114-4. Michael Shean then hit a late 22 as Heriot’s set Carlton 154 to win.

Heriot’s bowlers kept things tight and after 10 overs the visitors were struggling on 43-4. Things did not get better and they ended up 75 all out as Heriot’s won by 78 runs.

At Inverleith, Andy McKay, Brendan O’Connell, Ally Sadler and Aman Bailwal all took two wickets as SMRH were restricted to 73-9 from their 18 overs.

George Munsey then led the way with 28 off 11 balls as Watsonians won by eight wickets.

The final is due to take place at Carlton’s Grange Loan ground on Friday, July 14 at 6pm. Before that, the two sides meet in Sunday’s Citylets Scottish Cup semi-final.