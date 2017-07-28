Heriot’s captain Mark Watt has one birthday wish ...

Mark Watt wants to put the icing on the cake of his 21st birthday tomorrow by defeating Glenrothes and keeping Heriot’s CSL Eastern Premiership title challenge alive.

The Goldenacre outfit’s win two weeks ago against Watsonians catapulted them back into the race alongside leaders Arbroath and Mazars Grange.

And although last weekend’s match at Arbroath was called off due to rain at the halfway stage, they are still in with a shout with five league matches remaining.

With regular skipper Keith Morton on holiday, Scotland spinner Watt takes over the captaincy duties for the trip to Gilvenbank Park to take on a Glenrothes side who themselves have had a good campaign.

The Fifers are fourth in the table and Watt said: “We have all been enjoying our cricket this season and that can sometimes be the secret to success.

“If you are enjoying it then you are more likely to win tight matches and although we have had a couple of frustrating results recently [the Citylets Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Watsonians and the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy final loss to the same opponents] we are still there or there abouts in the league and we have to refocus and give it everything we have got over these next few weeks.

“We were disappointed that the rain came in heavily at Arbroath last weekend because we felt that scoring 229-8 from our 50 overs on a very tricky pitch was a great effort.

“We have a few guys missing, but the players who have stepped up from the seconds this summer have all done a good job and I am looking for more of the same this weekend.”

One of those second XI players who appeared in the first against Arbroath was former Scotland player Rob More and the 35-year-old is set to keep his place tomorrow.

Grange were inactive last weekend when their home match with Falkland rained off. This time around they are making the short trip across the Capital to play Watsonians.

Skipper Preston Mommsen will be keen for a repeat of the comfortable victory over the same opposition back in May. Then Gordon Goudie was the chief destroyer with five wickets, but these derby matches are always keenly fought.

Watsonians will have to get going at Myreside without skipper Ewan Chalmers as the experienced Dewald Nel takes on the lead role. There are a few changes in the home ranks, the likes of Nel, Aman Bailwal, Lewis Dingle, Andrew Fraser-Harris and Greg Brown joining the XI.

SMRH, who are second bottom and still needing wins to stay safe, know their home encounter with winless Falkland is key. The Inverleith men are boosted by the return of skipper Greg Ruthven, his brother Elliot Ruthven, Kyle McCallum and Kyle Tetley.

Carlton are on the road to Aberdeenshire and the Grange Loan side welcome back experienced batsmen Fraser Watts for the test at Mannofield. Arbroath take on Tayside Group Forfarshire.

The whole of the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship programme was rained off eight days ago, and leaders RH Corstorphine are keen to return to action. Their skipper Joe Kinghorn-Gray was handed an Eastern Knights Twenty20 call-up last weekend and tomorrow his club side host Gala.

Second placed Edinburgh travel to take on Mazars Grange II.