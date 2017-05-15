Heriot’s skipper hails batting duo in derby victory

Heriot’s captain Keith Morton praised the batting of Sean Hinmers and Ryan Brown after they edged out Watsonians in a low-scoring CSL Eastern Premiership clash on Saturday.

On a fascinating day in the top flight, there were also first league victories of the summer for SMRH and Carlton, while Mazars Grange remain unbeaten.

With a lot of rain on Friday night and early Saturday, conditions in the Capital were always likely to be tricky, but at Goldenacre they managed to get in a 42-over-a-side match.

Watsonians batted first and got off to a terrible start when openers Mike Carson and Brendan O’Connell both fell for ducks.

Skipper Ewan Chalmers and George Munsey, with 22 and 27 respectively, settled things down, but when they were out to Sean Weeraratna and Mark Watt the innings stalled.

Andrew Chalmers battled through for 35 not out, but he ran out of batting partners as ‘Sonians made 120 all out.

Scotland man Watt led the way for Heriot’s with 3-15.

Zimbabwe age-grade cap Hinmers was promoted to open the batting for Heriot’s and his 27 set the tone for their run chase.

However, when he was out they were 81-5 and still needing 40 runs to win.

Step forward Morton and Brown, the former’s watchful 19 not out and the latter’s quick fire 21 not out, seeing the home side to victory by three wickets with seven balls to spare.

For Watsonians spinners O’Connell and Aman Bailwal took five wickets between them, but they suffered their first loss of 2017.

Morton said: “The guys bowled well to restrict Watsonians to just 120, but we knew that they had quite a strong bowling attack and that we would have to work hard for our runs.

“That proved to be the case, but young Sean [Hinmers] did a good job at the top of the order and then when I came in I knew I had to hang around for a while and help us get towards the target.

“Ryan [Brown] then came in and played some good shots on a tough wicket and it was great to get over the line.”

Meanwhile, SMRH skipper Greg Ruthven believes their win at Glenrothes will give the team confidence moving forward.

The Inverleith men started life back in the Premiership with two defeats, but they went to Fife and put in a good showing with both bat and ball.

In a match reduced to 33-overs-a-side, overseas duo Shaylen Pillay and Cariston Diedericks took five wickets between them while Ruthven and Ali Khan chipped in with scalps as the home side made 144-7 batting first.

Pillay was then the main man with the bat, his calm knock of 88 not out seeing SMRH home by seven wickets.

Ruthven said: “We did not panic after two defeats, but it was good to get a Masterton win last Thursday and then build on it with this league victory.

“I thought as a bowling and fielding unit we did our job well while Shaylen showed his class with the bat and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

A superb 162 from Fraser Watts got Carlton’s league campaign up and running against Falkland.

At Grange Loan, Carlton scored 309-7 from 44 overs, Michael Herdmen pitching in with 63.

Grant Keddle then showed his potential with three wickets as the Fifers were 83 all out.

Grange, along with Arbroath, are still undefeated after they saw off the challenge of Tayside Group Forfarshire.

They restricted the visitors to Portgower Place to 168 all out, James Tapper taking four wickets.

Unbeaten half centuries from Neil McCallum and Dylan Budge then led them to victory.

In the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship, the card was affected by the weather, but Mazars Grange II made it three wins from three when they bowled Marchmont out for 55.

Despite 56 from skipper Chris Ashforth, Stuart&Stuart Penicuik lost at Kelso.