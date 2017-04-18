Masterton Trophy given facelift for upcoming campaign

The Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy Twenty20 cricket competition has undergone a major facelift ahead of the 2017 season.

In recent years the event, involving clubs from the Capital and surrounding areas, has been played using a straight knock-out system. However, with the Twenty20 game growing apace around the world there was an appetite to play more of that type of cricket.

As a result a committee was put together to report back to the East of Scotland Cricket Association with the best way forward.

Starting in early May, the tournament for this summer will be made up of two leagues of six with each club playing five matches prior to the knock-out stages. The top two from each league will progress to the semi-finals with the final set to be played on July 14.

Explaining the changes, Arnie Sathiy of RH Corstorphine said: “Twenty20 is the game that everybody around the world is engaged with at the minute and we wanted to reflect that.

“By giving clubs five league matches it means nobody is out after one outing in early May while the rules will closely reflect those played at international level.

The first league matches are due to take place on May 2.

League One: Carlton, Edinburgh, Edinburgh University, Grange, Musselburgh, SMRH.

League Two: Edinburgh Accies, Heriot’s, Marchmont, Penicuik, RH Corstorphine, Watsonians.