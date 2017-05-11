Masterton Trophy tie key to giving SMRH a much needed morale boost

SMRH get their Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy campaign underway this evening – and they will be looking for a morale-boosting victory.

The Inverleith outfit have had a tricky start to life back in the CSL Eastern Premiership, losing both of their opening league games to Watsonians and Arbroath following promotion.

However, they will be looking forward to playing the Twenty20 format of the game and it will also allow captain Greg Ruthven to give some fringe players a top-team opportunity.

In the Masterton they are in League One and today they travel to East Lothian to play Musselburgh.

Musselburgh lost last week in this competition to Mazars Grange, but on Saturday they defeated Kirk Brae on league duty in East One.

Elsewhere this evening, Grange and Carlton will be looking to make it two wins from two in Masterton’s League One.

Grange, unbeaten in all competitions this summer, host Edinburgh University at Portgower Place. Carlton are at Campbell Park to take on Edinburgh.

Edinburgh caused a shock the last time Carlton visited by recording a win while they defeated Marchmont on league duty at the weekend in the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship.

The three matches all start at 6pm.