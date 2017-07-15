Munsey magic helps Watsonians win Masterton Trophy

George Munsey played one of the best innings ever seen in a Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy final as Watsonians defeated Heriot’s in a thriller at Grange Loan.

The Scotland cap made 118 off just 51 balls, hitting eight fours and 11 sixes.

Steve Knox did his best to lead Heriot’s reply with 78 but, in the end, Sonians won by 22 runs.

A six from Dewald Nel in the fifth over brought Sonians’ 50 up.

Nel was bowled by Mark Watt for 36 but, by the end of the tenth over, Watsonians were 92-1.

Munsey then reached his 50 off just 29 balls with a six. In the 13th over, Munsey was on fire, 32 coming off six balls from Brown from two fours and four sixes.

And it continued, the 24-year-old reaching his century off 42 balls before Brown bowled him in the 16th over.

In the end, Sonians posted 211-4 from their 20 overs.

Heriot’s run chase got off to a good start, Knox and Hayes van der Berg hitting boundaries as they reached 50 off four overs.

Van der Berg was then out for 34 and Watt fell cheaply, but Knox took up the fight and three big sixes off Olly Brown left Heriot’s 103-2 off ten overs. Knox had reached his 50 off 36 balls before Peter Ross fell two overs later. The former continued his great innings, making 78 before he was caught by Munsey.

Heriot’s made a good fight of it, but eventually finished on 189 all out.