Musselburgh aim to lift spirits in Masterton Trophy

Musselburgh will be looking to bounce back from a weekend league defeat when they host Edinburgh University in the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy this evening.

The Twenty20 clash at Lewisvale comes days after the East Lothian men were edged out by Watsonians II on East One duties at Myreside.

Chasing a total of 211 to win on Saturday, Musselburgh fell short despite a knock of 78 from Hemant Verma.

Both Musselburgh and Edinburgh University are still to get off the mark in the Masterton’s League One having suffered two losses from two.

The competition continues on Thursday with three clashes in League Two.

Heriot’s will go into their home meeting with Edinburgh Accies full of confidence having won two matches at the weekend.

On Sunday they backed up Saturday’s top-flight victory over Watsonians by seeing off Stuart&Stuart Penicuik in the Citylets Scottish Cup.

Penicuik are in action also, hosting Watsonians at Kirkhill. The latter defeated Arbroath in the Scottish Cup thanks to 74 not out from Andrew Chalmers.

And Marchmont are at Cavalry Park against RH Corstorphine, the former having battled hard despite losing to Ferguslie in the Scottish Cup.

All Masterton matches start at 6pm.