Scots captain Preston Mommsen retires from international cricket

Mazars Grange player Preston Mommsen has retired from international cricket.

The 29-year-old, who previously played for Carlton, was the Scotland captain and the news will be a big blow to head coach Grant Bradburn.

As skipper Mommsen took Scotland to two global events - the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2016 World T20 in India – and overall he earned 127 caps.

He was the first captain of a Scotland side to claim a win at a global event after they beat Hong Kong at the World T20 earlier this year.

He vacates the international arena with a One Day International average of 32.38 and 2,589 First Class runs under his belt.

“I have taken the decision to step down as the captain of Scotland and not renew my contract with Cricket Scotland, in order to pursue a very exciting and attractive opportunity in the corporate world,” Mommsen said.

“It has been an incredibly difficult decision but one that I felt I had to make. I would like to thank everyone involved at Cricket Scotland, both past and present, for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dreams and supporting me on my journey.”