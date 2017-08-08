Seven Capital cricket stars selected for Scotland

There is a strong Capital presence in the Scotland Women’s cricket squad that has been named for next week’s T20 World Cup Europe/Americas qualifying event in Stirling.

It is the first time that Scotland have hosted an ICC event on home soil and as a result they will be looking to put on a good show against the Netherlands and the USA.

Carlton’s Abbi Aitken will lead the squad and she is joined by her club team mates Katie McGill, Ollie Rae, Ruth Willis and Samantha Haggo.

Watsonians’ Sarah Bryce is involved too as is her older sister Kathryn who started her cricketing life at Myreside, but is now at Warwickshire.

With a full summer of fixtures under their belts, Scotland head coach Steve Knox, the Heriot’s player, feels they are in a good place heading into this crucial event while there is more strength-in-depth now.

Two teams will go through from this stage to the global qualifying tournament in late 2017 or early 2018. The matches start on Monday.

Squad: Abbi Aitken (C), Abtaha Maqsood, Liz Priddle, Jess Mills, Katie McGill, Kathryn Bryce, Lois Wilkinson, Lorna Jack, Ollie Rae, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rebecca Glen, Ruth Willis, Samantha Haggo, Sarah Bryce.