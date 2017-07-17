Third time lucky for plucky Heriot’s against Watsonians

Heriot’s captain Keith Morton praised the way in which his side bounced back from two recent losses to Watsonians to defeat them in the CSL Eastern Premiership.

The Goldenacre men had lost out to the Myreside outfit in the Citylets Scottish Cup semi-final the weekend before and then were beaten by the same side in Friday night’s Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy final.

That could have meant that they headed across town on Saturday for the league meeting with their heads down, but quite the opposite as Morton’s charges were determined to get a victory.

And they did just that, playing some great cricket to get home by 50 runs via DLS to stay third in the table and keep their title hopes alive.

The visitors to Myreside lost the toss and were put in to bat in a 46-over contest. With a re-jigged batting line-up they lost Richard Cummine and Michael Evans early to leave them 25-2, but Hayes van der Berg and Mark Watt then put together a useful partnership before the former was out for 50.

By drinks they had reached 95-3 and Peter Ross was now the man taking the attack to Sonians.

The Heriot’s player/coach passed his half century and went on make a very useful 80 with good support from Craig Mackellar who made 35.

All of that meant that they posted 242-7 and they would have felt that was a good total on a day when the weather was changeable.

After the calculations were done at the midway point, Watsonians needed 224 from 40 overs to win.

However, they came up against a Heriot’s attack who had Scotland spinner Watt leading the charge.

He took 4-31, meaning that 60 from home skipper Ewan Chalmers and 43 from wicketkeeper Andy Hislop could not help them to a third win in six days over their old rivals.

Instead Heriot’s came out on top and a delighted Morton said: “We could have easily folded against a team that had got the better of us twice recently, but the players showed great character and I take my hat off to them.

“Peter Ross batted really well and that set us up for a good total and, eventually, the win.

“We can now regroup and get ourselves ready to take on leaders Arbroath this coming weekend, we are looking forward to that one.”

Elsewhere, Mazars Grange bounced back from defeat to Carlton with a win at Tayside Group Forfarshire.

And with top of the table Arbroath losing to Aberdeenshire it means the Stockbridge men have closed the gap at the summit.

In a 40-over match at Forthill, the returning Dylan Budge hit 47 and Ryan Flannigan posted 41 as the visitors made 174-8 batting first.

Kiwi James Tapper and Nick Farrar were then on fire with the ball, both taking four wickets apiece as they went on to restrict the home side to 138 all out.

SMRH’s poor run continued with a home defeat to Glenrothes. The Fifers were restricted to 161 all out, Shaylen Pillay taking 3-28 to give SMRH hope. However, their batting let them down and they were bundled all out for 94.

Carlton reached 70-3 against Falkland at Scroggie Park after 17 overs before the rain came and play was abandoned.

There was no result in the RH Corstorphine-Freuchie match in the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship.

That meant that second placed Edinburgh closed the gap on the leaders RH Corstorphine with a home win over Gala.