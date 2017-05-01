Young openers set up a thrilling victory for Grange

Mazars Grange captain Preston Mommsen has praised the way youngsters Scott Blain and Harris Aslam stepped up to open the batting to get their run chase off to a solid start in the win over Heriot’s.

The skipper was also delighted with the way new boy Dylan Budge batted for his 52 not out in Stockbridge as they were victorious by five wickets in the CSL Eastern Premiership opener on Saturday.

Batting first, Heriot’s posted a very competitive total of 247-8 from their 50 overs, Scotland man Mark Watt leading the way with a superb 108 and Peter Ross weighing in with 64.

Gordon Goudie and debutant James Tapper took three wickets apiece for Grange.

With Ryan Flannigan and Tom Foulds unavailable, Mommsen opted to open the batting with Blain and Aslam in Grange’s reply. And it worked, the pair putting on 80 for the first wicket with Blain making 39 and Aslam 40.

That platform allowed Mommsen (27), Neil McCallum (80) and Budge to come in and put together a good run chase. In the end they got home with four balls to spare after a cracking Edinburgh derby.

“We are really happy to open up with a win because Heriot’s batted well and put a good total on the board,” Mommsen said.

“I was very pleased with the way Scott and Harris reacted to opening the batting while Dylan came in and showed what a good player he can be for us.

“He controlled his innings well and, along with Neil, really showed how to go about a run chase.”

Watsonians were the other local top-flight side who recorded an opening day victory.

Batting first at Inverleith against league newcomers SMRH the men from Myreside posted 253-9. Skipper Ewan Chalmers led the way with 81 while George Munsey made 41 on debut and Brendan O’Connell added 38.

South African Shaylen Pillay took four wickets for SMRH.

In their run chase opener Kyle McCallum made 41 for the hosts, but they lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 132. Spinner O’Connell took four wickets for Sonians with Mike Carson chipping in with three in the 121-run win.

Reigning champions Carlton lost to Glenrothes at Gilvenbank by 43 runs. For the much-changed Edinburgh side, youngster Calum Everett took three wickets as Glenrothes posted 249-9 batting first.

In their reply, Carlton were kept in the game with 45 from Michael Herdman and 32 by Ali Shah, but in the end they were all out for 206 with five overs remaining.

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire and Arbroath posted wins after a fascinating first round of fixtures.

In the Baillie Gifford ESCA Championship, Sam Fleet scored 78 for RH Corstorphine to help them defeat Stuart&Stuart Penicuik by six wickets at Kirkhill. Scotland man Majid Haq also took two wickets on debut for the visitors.

Also in the division there was a win for Mazars Grange II at Carlton II by five wickets. And in East One, Watsonians II and Musselburgh had winning starts.