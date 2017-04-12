Callum Skinner goes for gold at UCI Track World Championships

Capital cycling star Callum Skinner will have two gold medal opportunities at the UCI Track World Championships which start today in Hong Kong.

However, the 24-year-old will be focusing his efforts on individual events after he was not named in the squad for the team sprint, the event in which he won Olympic gold in Rio last summer. Instead of the trio that was victorious in Brazil, selectors have opted for an inexperienced three that includes Scot Jack Carlin for the team event.

Skinner’s only previous appearance at the same venue resulted in team sprint victory at the 2016 UCI Track World Cup.

His first outing of the week will be tomorrow when he lines up for the Keirin. And he will have another chance to land a world champion’s rainbow jersey on Saturday when the medals are decided in the individual sprint, the event in which Skinner won Olympic silver behind Great Britain team-mate Jason Kenny, who has opted not to make the trip this week.

Skinner is one of five Scots in the 20-man squad alongside Carlin, Mark Stewart, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald who, like Skinner is a former City of Edinburgh rider.