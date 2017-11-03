Callum Skinner in race to be fit for Manchester

Capital cyclist Callum Skinner is targeting a return to competitive action next weekend when the second round of the UCI Track World Cup takes place in Manchester.

The 25-year-old double Olympic medallist had hoped to be fit to compete in the opening leg of the five-stage competition which began at the Pruzkow Velodrome in Poland yesterday.

However, he has not yet fully recovered from a back injury sustained while he was competing at the UEC European Championships in Berlin last month.

As a result, he is now focusing on being ready for action at the three-day contest taking place on the Great Britain team’s home track starting on Friday.