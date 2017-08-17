Callum Skinner to celebrate golden anniversary in Germany

Capital cyclist Callum Skinner will mark the anniversary of his Olympic success with an outing at the Ludwigshafen international meeting in Germany tomorrow.

The 25-year-old struck gold in the team sprint and took silver in the individual event in Rio a year ago this week.

He will line up in sprint qualifying tomorrow morning, with the semi-finals taking place in the pre-lunch session. The final will be contested over the best of three legs in the evening and, depending on how he performs, Skinner may also be back on track for the Keirin and the flying lap.

The Edinburgh man’s toughest test is likely to come from his Great Britain team-mate Philip Hindes, who was the lead off man for the triumphant trio in Brazil last August. The other competitors in the field of seven are local riders who will be keen to take the scalp of the Olympic medallists.