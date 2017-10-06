Callum Skinner wins GB call-up for Euros cycling

Capital cyclist Callum Skinner will travel to Germany later this month as part of an 18-strong Great Britain team for the UEC European Track Championships, the first major competition of the season.

The 25-year-old double Olympic Game medallist features in a group of five sprinters that also includes Skinner’s fellow Scot Jack Carlin, a 20-year-old from Paisley. Others in the sprint group that will make the trip to Berlin for the event which takes place from October 18-22 include Phil Hindes, a colleague of Skinner in the team sprint squad that struck gold in Rio last year.

Two other Scots will also be in action, with Dundee’s Mark Stewart and Katie Archibald, the Glaswegian who learned her craft at Meadowbank Velodrome, and won three medals at last year’s championships in Paris, contesting the endurance events.