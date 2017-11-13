Cycling: Callum Skinner returns to action with bronze medal

Injury may have stunted his TISSOT UCI Track World Cup preparations, but Callum Skinner was back where he belongs at the weekend – standing on the podium with a medal.

Skinner injured his back at last month’s European Championships in Berlin, forcing him to sit out of last weekend’s opening World Cup in Poland, but he was back on the boards in Manchester this weekend, winning a kilo bronze medal – his first podium appearance since Olympic bronze in Rio.

Representing 100% Me, Skinner looked set for silver with his time of 1:01.161, but Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer set a winning time in the final ride of the competition to knock the Capital man down a step.

“I’m really happy. It was in the kilo at the Euros where I injured my back,” said Skinner, who also finished 17th in the individual sprint, on Saturday.

“To come here, to put in a better time, to get a medal and to do it injury free is a good step forward. I was keen to get back and compete here, it’s our home track and it’s the one that launched my Olympic career from the junior steps onwards.”

