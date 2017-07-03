Cycling: Louise Haston takes medal haul in Newport

Lothians cyclist Louise Haston had a fruitful outing at the British Masters Track Championships at the Newport Velodrome in Wales, finishing with a tidy medal haul to her credit.

Racing in the colours of TORQ Performance, Haston had four podium visits over the course of the three day event.

A double silver medallist as a pilot in paracycling events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Haston has subsequently fared well on her return to individual competition.

Her toughest rival in the 35-39 years category proved to be her English team-mate Madeleine Moore, and between them the duo lifted five titles.

Moore took the honours in the 500 metres time trial, 2 kilometre pursuit and 10 kilometre points race, with Haston runner up on each occasion. However, Haston turned the tables in the individual sprint, where she beat Moore in the gold medal decider, and won the scratch race.

In the men’s events, City of Edinburgh rider Ivor Reid struck gold in the individual sprint and silver in the 500 metres time trial.