Cycling: Third place for Callum Skinner on return

Capital cyclist Callum Skinner continued his return to racing following his Olympic triumph when he contested the second round of the Revolution Series in Manchester.

The 24-year-old competed in the eight event sprinters’ omnium on Saturday and, although not yet back to full fitness, he produced a string of consistent performances that gave him third place overall.

His best showing came in a heat of the Keirin where he took the win ahead of his Olympic team sprint colleague Phil Hindes. Tom Rotherham took top spot ahead of Lewis Oliva.

Meanwhile, Skinner’s former City of Edinburgh colleague Katie Archibald bagged two titles and a silver medal at the European Track Championships in Paris. Archibald, 22, took the honours in the individual pursuit and the four discipline omnium, and finished with silver in the elimination race.

Edinburgh Road Club rider Ellie Richardson was 11th in the 500 metres time trial.