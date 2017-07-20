Dylan Hughes wins silver medal for Team Scotland

North Berwick’s Dylan Hughes remained composed in the heat of the Bahamas to win Scotland’s first-ever Commonwealth Youth Games cycling medal.

The 17-year-old picked up silver in the men’s time trial by posting an impressive time of 12 minutes and 18 seconds.

After finishing 12 seconds behind the eventual winner Matthew Oliveira of Bermuda, Hughes said: “It was so hot out there. I am so pleased to be coming away with a medal after a solid ride.

“I didn’t realise Scotland had not won a cycling Youth Games medal before, but it’s nice to be the first and hopefully not the last.

“I am relatively inexperienced in this field, I have done bits in Europe, but I was just coming in here looking to do my best. I am happy to be coming away with some good numbers on the bike and the silver medal.”

Hughes, now based in the north east of England, got the cycling bug with Hetton Hawks Cycling Club where he started competing, but East Lothian has had a big part to play in his love of the sport.

He will return to action in Sunday’s road race.