Gold medallist Callum Skinner returns to action in Glasgow

Capital star Callum Skinner will return to competitive action when he lines up for round two of the Revolution Series at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who won Olympic gold in the team sprint and silver in the individual event in Rio, will contest the sprint programme against a field that includes Phil Hindes, who led off the triumphant squad in Brazil.

Skinner has had a busy period since returning from Rio, with a well-earned holiday followed by public appearances and a high profile disclosure of his medical records to prove that he achieved his successes legally.

Also in action on Saturday will be Katie Archibald, a member of the women’s team pursuit winning squad at the Olympics and another rider who learned her racing skills at the Meadowbank Velodrome.

Meanwhile, City of Edinburgh rider cyclist Bruce Croall chalked up a double success in the 35-39 years category at the World Masters Championships in Manchester.

Croall clocked a time of 1 minute 4.001 seconds to clinch the kilometre time trial title by more than a second. He then added gold in the individual sprint when he beat Frenchman Arnaud Duble in the final.