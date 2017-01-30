Haston and McGlynn post qualifying times for Commonwealth Games

Lothians cyclist Louise Haston laid down a marker for Commonwealth Games selection when she piloted visually impaired cyclist Aileen McGlynn to land paracycling gold in the 200 metres flying lap and silver in the kilometre time trial at the British Track Championships in Manchester.

The duo, who were double silver medallists at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, achieved qualifying times for next year’s competition in Australia.

The inevitable fall off in numbers of local riders following the demise of the Meadowbank Velodrome was evident, but there were still some successes.

Edinburgh’s Emma Baird and Lucy Grant of Peebles combined to take silver in the women’s team sprint and there was a bronze medal for Evan Oliphant who linked up with Joe Nally, Andy Brown and Angus Claxton to race in the colours of the Scotland Development Team and secure bronze in the team pursuit.

Nally, a 17 year old Fifer, had earlier posted a stunning victory by a single point in the men’s points race.

Former City of Edinburgh rider Katie Archibald was the leading Scottish performer, chalking up wins in the individual pursuit, scratch and points races, as well as taking a surprise silver medal in the Keirin.