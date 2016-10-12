Richardson to line up for GB at European Track Championships

Edinburgh Road Club cyclist Ellie Richardson will race in Great Britain colours at the UEC European Track Championships at the Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome near Paris next week.

The 30-year old-multi Scottish champion, who competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, is listed in a strong squad of 16, which features only three of the riders who struck Olympic gold in the summer.

Richardson will contest the sprint events alongside Welsh rider Rachel James in the four-day competition.

Among the Olympians making the trip to France is Katie Archibald, the former Edinburgh Racers and City of Edinburgh rider, who featured in the victorious women’s team pursuit squad in Rio. Other Scots in the squad for Paris are Glasgow sprinter Jack Carlin and Dundee endurance specialist Mark Stewart.

Meanwhile, another former City of Edinburgh rider, Charline Joiner, has announced that she is retiring from competitive cycling.