Sir Chris Hoy’s son takes to the saddle

It is a heartwarming video of a childhood rite of passage, but if the genes are to be believed, it could also prove to be the world’s first glimpse of a future sporting superstar.

Sir Chris Hoy, Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, has proudly shared footage of his young son as he learns to ride his first bike.

The six-time Olympic champion has posted a video of online of Callum, two, gleefully riding his bicycle at speed down a grassy hill.

The toddler appears fearless, only occasionally touching his toes on the ground in order to keep steady.

Since Sir Chris shared the video with his followers on the picture sharing site, Instagram, including the hashtags, #speeddemon and #wheeeeeeee, it has been viewed nearly 3,000 times.

The short film was also shared on his Twitter account, where it has been favourited hundreds of times by his fans.

Writing on Twitter, Sir Chris posted a short message with the hashtag, #proudparents, alongside a family snap of Callum gripping the handlebars and grinning.

“It’s been an amazing few days watching Callum have so much fun learning to ride his bike,” he said.

As well as being able to learn from one of the most acclaimed cyclists in the history of the sport, the youngster also has a special bike designed by his father.

The balance bike is part of a range developed by the 11-time world champion in conjunction with the cycling retailer, Evans. The BMX style model sported by Callum, called the Napier balance bike, is named in honour of the Edinburgh courtyard where Sir Chris first learned how to cycle.

He was aged five when his father, David, took him to the old quadrangle of Edinburgh Napier University in Colinton Road to teach him on a second-hand bike purchased that morning from a charity shop.

With Sir Chris now passing on his knowledge to his own son, his followers on social media were quick to suggest that the film could be the first evidence of a successful Hoy cycling dynasty.

Tagging Sir Chris and his wife Sarra, Hamish Chisholm predicted a bright future for the budding cyclist, replying “Well done Callum! Won’t be long before he’s cycling round the velodrome!”

Another user, Stephen Mason, tweeted the 41-year-old: “Maybe a future champ in the making, as his old man was no bad on a bike.”

One follower, Holly, said the footage was proof of “another speedster in the family” while Ben Wilson was full of praise for Callum, describing him as a “fast learner”.

The sight of their son smiling and playing is extra special for the Hoys, given Callum spent the first few months of his life in intensive care.

He weighed just 2lb 2oz when he was born 11 weeks premature in October 2014, and spent 60 days in neonatal care, with Sarra describing him as “a frail little bird that had fallen from its nest”.

The experience prompted Sarra to speak out about the issue, which affects around 60,000 families across the UK each year.

She became an ambassador for Bliss Scotland, a charity which provides support to premature and sick babies and their families across the country. Callum who will turn three in October, is soon to become a big brother, with the Hoys announcing in April that they are expecting a second child.