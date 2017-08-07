Edinburgh Eagles suffer heartache in Grand Final

Edinburgh Eagles went down valiantly in rugby league’s Grand Final as Strathmore Silverbacks claimed a 32-30 victory at Peffermill.

There was a lot was at stake on Saturday, with the winners being crowned national champions and also earning a place in the UK-wide Challenge Cup for 2018.

The match ended up being a classic, with the Silverbacks leading 18-14 at half-time before the Eagles fought back, only to be edged out by two points.

Both sides scored six tries, Paddy Noutch leading the way with two for the Eagles while Callum Kennedy, Findlay Graham, Tom Murray and John McMillan also crossed.

The Silverbacks kicked four conversions to the Eagles’ three and that proved decisive.