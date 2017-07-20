Aberdeen fans attacked by masked hooligans in Bosnia

Have your say

Around 50 Aberdeen fans were attacked by masked hooligans at a bar in Bosnia in a reported targeted attack.

A number of fans were injured following a clash with masked hooligans outside the Black Dog Bar in Mostar’s Old Town district.

Dons fans are in the country for tonight’s Europa League clash with NK Siroki Brijeg.

Thugs threw flares at fans with some reportedly struck by metal bars.

One Aberdeen fan has been hospitalised following the incident.

A statement on the official Facebook page of the Black Dog Bar read “All of us at the Black Dog Pub offer our sincerest apologies to the people who were attacked this evening in front of the pub. This was a football rivalry related incident and is NOT normal in the old city of Mostar.”