Bonnyrigg Rose put four past Penicuik

Bonnyrigg Rose returned to top form with a 4-1 demolition of near rivals Penicuik.

Wayne McIntosh opened the scoring and his goal was followed by efforts from Scott Gray, Lewis Turner and Sean Jamieson.

Aaron Somerville pulled a goal back for Penicuik but their dismal run of form continues as they slip down the Super League.

In the only other game played in the Super League, Broxburn suffered another bad defeat at home, this time against Broughty Athletic.

They lost 2-0 with goals from Stewart McConnachie and Paul McClelland. This defeat was a bad bow for Max Christie’s men as they try for a top-six finish.

In the Fife and Lothians cup Bo’ness continued their terrific run of form hitting 16 goals in their last three games after hammering Fauldhouse 6-1. This time Marty Wright didn’t get his hat-trick as he has done in the previous two games, instead Colin Strickland stole his thunder scoring three on his return to the firing line. Also on the scoresheet were Chris Donnelly, Will Snowdon and Wright, taking his goal tally to seven in the past three games.

Fauldhouse pulled a goal back from the penalty spot when Scott Sally converted.