Brendan Rodgers knows ‘nothing’ says Hearts interim Jon Daly

Hearts’ interim head coach Jon Daly has hit back at Brendan Rodgers for comments he made about the club’s structure following the sacking of Ian Cathro.

The Celtic manager said he had empathy for the outgoing former Hearts head coach, questioning the club’s recruitment, saying it had led to a “confused” team.

Daly took exception to the comments following the Capital club’s 4-1 defeat at Celtic Park. He told BBC Scotland that Rodgers knows “nothing about it”.

“I’m extremely disappointed to be honest with you,” he said. “The fact that he’s commentating on the structure of our football club when he knows nothing about it. He knows nothing about it. He’s commenting on our recruitment.

“I can understand the comments made about a manager losing his job because I’d be the very same, the very same. It’s never, never nice to see someone lose their job but to comment on the recruitment of the players saying they don’t fit the system, it’s poor for me because you look at the players we’ve brought in – Michael Smith is wing-back, Ashley Smith-Brown wing-back, (Rafal) Grzelak wing-back, Lafferty striker, Goncalves last year to play on that side, the left-hand side of the front three, Berra to play in the back three.

“So for him to come out and make a comment like that, it’s just farcical to be honest.”

While expressing his admiration for the Celtic manager, Daly beleives that Rodgers made the comments due to the position of superiority he finds himself in.

“I’ve followed Brendan’s career for a long, long time and I’ve got admiration for him,” he said.

“I’ve never heard him make a comment like that when he was at Liverpool, comment on a Man United structure or Chelsea structure or Man City structure so he’s obviously come to Scotland thinking he is obviously the biggest fish in biggest pond with the best squad with the biggest budget and he thinks he can comment on other people’s teams, other people’s structures, structure of clubs and it’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable.

“He wouldn’t have done it in the Premiership so I don’t see why now all of a sudden he think he can start doing it.”