Bruno Alves to miss Hearts v Rangers after ban is upheld

Bruno Alves will miss Rangers’ trip to Murrayfield on Saturday after an appeal against his two-match suspension was rejected.

The SFA panel chose to upheld the Compliance Officer’s complaint, which was for the Portuguese defender kicking out at Louis Moult during the Betfred Cup semi-final against Motherwell.

Alves will receive an immediate one-match ban, which will see the 35-year-old absent from the match against Hearts this weekend.

In addition, Alves will be suspended from Rangers’ first game in the Betfred Cup next season.

