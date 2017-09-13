Celtic 0 - 5 Hearts 1895: The last time Celtic lost 5-0 at home

Tuesday evening was a night to forget for Celtic after they were comfortably swatted aside by an imperious performance from big-spending Paris Saint-Germain.

The 5-0 defeat equalled the club’s heaviest ever home defeat, dating back 122 years to 1895 when they suffered at the hands of Heart of Midlothian.

The Scotsman report from the game which took place on Saturday 14 September noted that Hearts’ win “exceeded all expectation” as 500 fans travelled through from Edinburgh on a special train.

Celtic had one or two chances “but taken all over they were completely outmatched”.

As per Scottish football stats Twitter account @SPLstats, the defeat to PSG was the first time Celtic have ever conceded 5 goals at Celtic Park in a European match and the fist time the club have conceded five goals at home since a 5-1 defeat to Rangers in 1960.