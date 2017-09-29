Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths won’t celebrate if he scores against Hibs

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will not celebrate if he scores against boyhood heroes Hibernian on Saturday.

READ MORE - Peter Lawwell hails Brendan Rodgers’ success ‘with Ronny Deila’s team’

The 27-year-old striker is a life-long fan of the Easter Road club whom he starred for as a loan player from Wolves between 2011 and 2013 and he is set to play against them for the first time.

Griffiths scored the opening goal in the Hoops’ stunning 3-0 Champions League win over Anderlecht in Brussels on Wednesday night, with what was his eighth goal of the season.

When asked if he would celebrate should he put the ball in the net in the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hibs at Parkhead, the Scotland striker told a number of broadcasters: “Definitely not. I have too much respect for Hibs, they gave me the platform to play and up until joining Celtic, it was the best time of my career.

“I am a Hibs fan so I don’t think it would be appropriate to celebrate but it’s all ifs and buts and the main focus is to try to get three points.

“It’s going to be a weird feeling come Saturday.

“I am going to enjoy it. I am enjoying my football just now and regardless of what reception I get from the Hibs fans I am going out there to do a job for Celtic and that is to get three points.

“If I score, happy days, if not, I am still doing my job for Celtic and that is helping them get three points.”

READ MORE - No surprise if Celtic ‘go deep’ into the Europa League