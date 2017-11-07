Csaba Laszlo to be appointed next manager of Dundee United

Have your say

Csaba Laszlo has agreed to become the next manager of Dundee United, The Scotsman understands.

The Hungarian coach will be officially unveiled as the successor to Ray McKinnon on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old has agreed to return to Scottish football for the first time since 2010, when he was sacked by controversial Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov.

He will be tasked with securing Dundee United’s return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Tannadice club currently sit joint-top of the second tier having won their last two games under caretaker boss Laurie Ellis.

