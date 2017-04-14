Derek McInnes: Ryan Jack won’t leave Aberdeen for Rangers

Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack has given Derek McInnes his word that he will not be heading to Rangers next season, the Pittodrie boss claims.

Reports this morning suggested new Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha was weighing up a summer move for the Dons midfielder, but the stories angered McInnes, who took the unusual step of releasing an interview on the club’s Twitter account to shoot down the speculation linking his captain with Gers.

Jack is out of contract in six weeks’ time, but has yet to agree a new deal to remain in the Granite City.

McInnes is still hopeful he can persuade the 25-year-old to stay put in his home town but has been promised if he does move on, it will not be to Govan.

He said: “[The reports] got brought to my attention and I spoke to Ryan this morning as I normally do at training.

“He gave me assurances that there has been no contact, that he doesn’t anticipate contact and that it’s not something he’s interested in.

“Ryan feels that he is really happy here. He hasn’t ruled out staying here and we’re all hoping that he will be here [next season].

“But if he does decide to move on his likely destination will be England. He sees that maybe being his next opportunity if he decides to leave Aberdeen.

“So there’s absolutely nothing in it and you have to question the reason for it, whether it’s to try and destabilise us or whatever.

“I have been assured by Ryan – and I trust Ryan – that he nor his agent have had any contact with Rangers.”