Derek Rae to quit commentating on Scottish football

BT Sport commentator Derek Rae has decided to quit Scottish football and return to the United States.

The 2016/17 season will be his last covering the SPFL as he’s set to quit BT Sport in the summer.

The football presenter grew up in Aberdeen before moving to America earlier in his career to work for ESPN.

Eight years ago he returned to the UK to help cover Scottish and European football for the global sports channel and then BT Sport.

After much deliberation with his family, Rae has decided this will be his final season based in the UK and they will return to their former home of Massachusetts.

Rae wrote on Twitter: “After much deliberation, I have decided that this will be my final season based in the UK with BT Sport. As of this summer, we will be returning to our home in Massachusetts.

“We left a big part of our lives in the USA when the opportunity to work on live Scottish & European football arose here with ESPN UK. For family reasons, it’s the right time to move back after eight wonderful years broadcasting on TV across the UK and Ireland.

“It has been a professional delight to commentate for BT Sport from its very first day on the air in 2013. I’m grateful to everyone at BT for their unwavering confidence in me as a broadcaster and will miss all my colleagues. It has been a thoroughly enjoyable period and I have no doubt BT Sport will go from strength to strength in the years ahead.

“I’m not gone yet and look forward to seeing out this season with hopefully plenty of exciting May matches to commentate on.”

There were several messages of support on Twitter from Scottish football fans who’ve appreciated Rae’s work covering the national sport.

James Keith wrote: “An utter disaster for the SPFL, Derek became the voice of the SPFL over the last few years. All the best Derek.

Michael Wood said: “Not an easy job for whoever picks up the microphone. He brought some much needed credibility back to selling the Scottish game.

While Jim Mason tweeted: “Sorry to hear that Derek. You have given Scottish football fantastic coverage and your enthusiasm is infectious.”

