Done Deal: Csaba Laszlo becomes next manager of Dundee United

Dundee United have confirmed Csaba Laszlo as their next manager.

The Hungarian coach agreed to become the successor to Ray McKinnon earlier in the week, signing a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The 53-year-old has agreed to return to Scottish football for the first time since 2010, when he was sacked by controversial Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov.

He will be tasked with securing Dundee United’s return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Tannadice club currently sit joint-top of the second tier having won their last two games under caretaker boss Laurie Ellis.

Ellis will be kept on as assistant manager along with the rest of the backroom staff.

Dundee United Chairman Stephen Thompson said, “After meeting Csaba, seeing his enthusiasm for the job and his understanding of what is required by Dundee United, he emerged as the outstanding candidate.

“Csaba‘s CV is very impressive and his enthusiasm very infectious but after we met, the board spoke to many people who had worked with him in football and I believe we have secured a fantastic coach, man-manager and a highly experienced tactician. I am delighted to welcome him as the new Dundee United manager.”

László said, “It is a privilege to become Dundee United manager. This is a fantastic club and I will work hard to make sure they return to the Ladbrokes Premiership. I look forward to meeting the players. There is a good squad and good staff here and we want to win the Ladbrokes Championship.”

