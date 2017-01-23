Easter Road to host Scotland-Canada friendly clash

Easter Road is to host an international friendly between Scotland and Canada on Wednesday, March 22, just four days before Gordon Strachan’s side play their next World Cup qualifying game against Slovenia.

It will be the seventh time Hibs’ ground has staged a Scotland match – all of them since 1998 – the last being the 1-0 win over Qatar in June 2015 while South Korea and Ghana played a warm-up match before the 2006 World Cup finals in Leith.

​Strachan said​: “This match will give us a chance to see up-close some of the players who have been in such excellent form over the winter months. There are a number of players who may not have been involved in the recent games but who have been pushing hard for a place, so this will allow them to stake their claim.

“It’s important we have a match before the second half of the qualification programme begins. We know that a win against Slovenia at Hampden will take us to just one point behind them in second place and put us right back in contention, so the players involved in the Canada game can take this opportunity to show they should be involved.”

Scotland have faced Canada on five previous occasions, winning each time.

They last played each other in 2002, again at Easter Road, with Stevie Crawford (2) and Steven Thompson on target for Scotland in a 3-1 victory.

Scotland had the current coaching set-up to thank for their victory when the two nations met in 1983, with Gordon and his assistant coach, Mark McGhee, on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win.

Scotland Supporters Club members will benefit from an exclusive discount of £15 for adults and £5 for children. Public sale tickets will be priced at £22 for adults and just £10 for children.

Tickets will go on sale to Scotland Supporters Club members on Tuesday, February 2 – the same day as tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Slovenia – with the public sale to follow.