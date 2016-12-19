Boss demands better final ball from Edinburgh City

Gary Jardine believes it’s a measure of the progress being made at Edinburgh City that the club were disappointed in their performance despite claiming a goalless draw at Clyde on Saturday.

A strong defensive display in a game where the hosts dominated possession but didn’t create too many clear-cut chances extended the unbeaten run of the Citizens in Ladbrokes League Two to seven games.

Jardine however, said better use of the ball could have resulted in a win.

“Based on the way we play, we didn’t do well on the ball at all,” he admitted. “It’s not a surprise or a shock to anyone the way we play just now, but I expect us to be better on the ball and we weren’t. There were opportunities for us on the counter-attack but we didn’t deliver on the final ball, so I’m disappointed in that aspect.

“It is a sign of progress, but I’ve said to the players that we can do better. I’m hopeful in terms of that progress that the next time we come here we’ll be looking to win the game. We’re happy with the point, it keeps our league run going and for this week it keeps us off the bottom. We can look forward to a two-week break now, rest up, take care of the knocks and prepare for Berwick on New Year’s Eve.”

Andrew Stobie was called in to action after just one minute when Peter MacDonald knocked down to Sean Higgins. His volley was well struck but was directed straight at the visiting keeper.

City’s first attempt came 12 minutes later via Ryan Porteous who got his head to Chris McKee’s long throw, but the ball bounced calmly into John Gibson’s hands.

Dean Cummings had the ball in the net just before the half hour when he deftly lobbed Gibson, but the offside flag denied him the opening goal. At the other end, Scott Ferguson flashed an effort wide following a corner.

Ousman See probably should have done better when the ball fell fortunately for him from Marc Laird’s corner, but City’s top scorer blazed well over from around 12 yards.

Jardine’s team started the second period brightly, Aaron Dunsmore firing across goal after Cummings had picked out the full-back’s clever run in behind.

David Gormley then hit a stinging volley towards goal for Clyde, but like Higgins in the first half, it was straight down Stobie’s throat.

Higgins went close on the hour, getting across Joe Mbu and steering Ewan McNeil’s cross towards goal, but his attempt bounced just wide of Stobie’s far post, who looked to have it covered in any case.

Clyde had their own disallowed goal late on, Peter MacDonald adjudged to have gone too early after Scott Tiffoney’s clever through ball, and he was flagged as his slotted past Stobie.

Clyde boss Barry Ferguson watched the goal back soon after full-time, and said the officials got it wrong. “The goal was clearly onside after watching it twice,” he revealed. “I thought we had a 50/50 claim for a penalty but you win some, you lose some although I thought we should have nicked it.”

Ferguson did admit that City’s style made it difficult for his players, and is a big factor in their recent climb up the table. “You can see why they go away and pick up points,” he said. “I’m not going to stand here and criticise, I’ve played many games myself against teams that play 5-4-1. They’re well drilled, they’re hard to break down and that’s where we had to play a bit differently.”

Clyde: Gibson, McNeil, Perry, Smith, McNiff, S Ferguson (Johnston 72), McLaughlin (Miller 76), Linton, Gormley, MacDonald, Higgins (Tiffoney 76).

Edinburgh City: Stobie, Dunsmore, Donaldson, Porteous, Laird, McKee, McFarland, Mbu, See, Cummings (Guthrie 75), McConnell (Gair 61).

Referee: Alan Newlands.

Attendance: 461.