Calum Antell signs new deal at Edinburgh City

Goalkeeper Calum Antell has become the latest member of Gary Jardine’s squad to commit his future to Edinburgh City.

The former Hibs and Wales Under-19 stopper has agreed a one-year extension, following Craig Beattie’s lead, who was unveiled as a City player alongside Antell when both signed last summer. The pair join new captain Josh Walker in signing new deals, with midfielder Marc Laird expected to do likewise in the coming days.

After beginning the season as Jardine’s No.1, a difficult start to Antell’s City career saw Andrew Stobie regain the gloves for most of the season. Antell, though, returned to the side in March and produced a string of solid performances to help City confirm their League Two safety with games to spare.

“I’m pleased to have signed on for another year,” said the 24-year-old.

“After retaining our league status last year, I feel the club is now going to go from strength to strength and I’m excited to be a part of the journey.”