Craig Beattie agrees new Edinburgh City contract

Former Hearts striker Craig Beattie has signed on for another year at Edinburgh City, and will combine playing with becoming part of manager Gary Jardine’s coaching team.

The 33-year-old ex-Celtic and Scotland frontman scored four league goals as City achieved survival with games to spare in their first ever season as an SPFL club. His experience and creativity proved a good foil for fellow strikers Ouzy See, Lewis Allan and Derek Riordan.

Beattie sees a move towards the coaching side of things as the natural next step in his career, although feels he is still more than able to contribute on the pitch as City look to build on last season’s seventh-placed finish in Ladbrokes League Two.

“Firstly I am delighted to have agreed an extension to my playing contract at Edinburgh City and looking forward to contributing on the pitch next season,” said Beattie.

“From a coaching point of view I’m very excited to join up with the current coaching staff whilst working hard to ensure we have every chance of winning football matches.

“Finally, I would like to thank the board and management for their continued support.”